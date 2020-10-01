Press Releases of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: Stanbic Bank Ghana

Stanbic Bank Trade Club to help businesses find new opportunities

Pearl Nkrumah - Head of Enterprise Banking, Stanbic Bank Ghana

Pursuing new business opportunities, either globally or locally, may be an exciting adventure but it can also be a very daunting experience for businesses.



It is in recognition of this struggle that Stanbic Bank Ghana has introduced the ‘Stanbic Bank Trade Club’, an innovative, networking platform (both physical and digital) that was created to enable businesses find new business opportunities both locally and globally.



Head of Enterprise Banking at Stanbic Bank Ghana, Pearl Nkrumah, said the initiative is born out of the bank’s passion to see businesses grow. “In line with our vision of Africa is our home and we drive her growth, one way to drive that growth is to help our businesses grow. We believe that if we succeed in this endeavour, you, the customer, the bank and the continent will benefit”, she said.



The Stanbic Bank Trade Club offers a well-structured, comprehensive resource library on trade, covering over 190 countries. Everything a business customer needs to know about trade, import export flows, customs, shipping and market analysis is readily accessible on this portal.



By joining the Trade Club, Stanbic Bank customers can connect with other Stanbic Bank customers with similar business interests, both locally and across the continent. The bank has allied with 15 international banks, present in 43 countries with a membership base of over 10 000 to enable it deliver this purpose.



To further create a trustworthy environment, each bank in the alliance ensures that only KYC compliant, credit worthy customers are admitted into the club.



Upon joining the club, a member will create a business card containing all their business interests (products they buy and sell), there is an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm on the platform that will proactively use this information to find buyers and sellers on the platform.



Stanbic Bank customers who join the Stanbic Bank Trade Club also have access to a dedicated global community member who ensures that each member gets the most out of the Trade Club.



Members of the Stanbic Bank Trade Club may contact the community manager for support including requesting a specific match, optimizing the business card, lodge a complaint, and request a specific market report amongst others.

