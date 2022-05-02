St Pauli talisman Daniel-Kofi Kyereh set to leave the club at the end of the season

Sports News of Monday, 2 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh will be leaving Bundesliga II side, St Pauli, at the end of the season after his outstanding campaign with the club.



The 26-year-old has been the club's talisman this season, netting his 12th goal of the season in the draw against Nuremberg as their Bundesliga promotion hopes to slip away.



The attacking midfielder has popped up on the radar of several German topflight sides with Borussia Monchengladbach leading the race for his signature.



Following his heroics this season, it is clear the Boys in Brown will lose him in the summer even if they gain promotion.



"The fact is: He still has a contract with us until 2023. The fact is: I'm planning with him. The fact is: He feels very comfortable with us,” explains Timo Schultz to SportBild in an earlier interview. "But I've been in the business long enough and I know that there are always bigger and more solvent clubs that also buy players from us."



“Of course, we also discussed the expiring contracts within the squad. I think you have to be professional enough to get away from the situation. We want to get maximum success. Everything else will hopefully be clarified as soon as possible.”



Kyereh has scored 12 goals and provided ten assists in the Bundesliga II.



