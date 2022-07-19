St. Pauli still a great team - Daniel Kofi Kyereh

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward, Daniel Kofi Kyereh says his former side St Pauli still has a great team as they prepare for the new season.



The 26-year-old joined German Bundesliga side SC Freiburg for an undisclosed fee from St Pauli after passing his medicals and was unveiled at the Europa-Park Stadion.



Kyereh was one of the standout players in the Bundesliga II last season, scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists for St Pauli as they finished 5th on the league table.



"St. Pauli is still a great team when it comes to football. I hope that the club will have at least as good a season as it did last year," he said.



Kyereh has made 91 Bundesliga 2 appearances, following up his 13-goal hand in a Wiesbaden shirt in 2019/20 with even greater numbers for Pauli.



He hit nine goals and assisted 10 in 2020/21, before producing a career-best 12 goals and 10 assists this past campaign.