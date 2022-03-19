St Pauli confirm Daniel-Kofi Kyereh earns Ghana call-up for Nigeria tie

Sports News of Saturday, 19 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Saint Pauli have confirmed that Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has been invited by Ghana for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff against Nigeria.



The second-tier side have approved his call-up and Kyereh who is in top form will be available for the Black Stars in the crucial tie.



Kyereh scored in his last match for St Pauli before travelling to his native country to start preparations with the Black Stars.



The in-form player scored the only goal as promotion-chasers Pauli defeated Hoffenheim 1-0 at home on Friday night to go top of the Bundesliga II.



Ghanasoccernet.com can report that Kyereh is in the squad, which has not been made public by the Ghana Football Association.



Kyereh is Ghana’s best player heading into the tie with six goals in seven games since he returned to the club after featuring in the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time earlier this year.



The 26-year-old is the only Ghanaian to reach double digit goals and assists this season in Europe. He has scored 11 goals and registered 11 assists for St Pauli who are pushing desperately to secure top-flight football.



Kyereh, who is also effective in midfield, has been a key member of the Black Stars since his debut in the 1-0 win over Ethiopia in a 2022 World Cup qualifying group stage.



Kyereh has gone on to make eight appearances for the country, with three coming earlier this year in Cameroon as he was included in the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.



Although he is yet to record a goal or assist, he will be heading into the tie full of confidence having been in good form for St Pauli.



Nigeria have taken notice of Kyereh’s impressive form and plotting to stop him in both games.



The first leg encounter will be the 58th clash at senior level between the two West African countries in a rivalry spanning seven decades.



The match will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 25 with the return leg four days in Abuja.



Ghanasoccernet.com can report that Kyereh is in the squad, which has not been made public by the Ghana Football Association.



Kyereh is Ghana’s best player heading into the tie with six goals in seven games since he returned to the club after featuring in the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time earlier this year.



The 26-year-old is the only Ghanaian to reach double digit goals and assists this season in Europe. He has scored 11 goals and registered 11 assists for St Pauli who are pushing desperately to secure top-flight football.



Kyereh, who is also effective in midfield, has been a key member of the Black Stars since his debut in the 1-0 win over Ethiopia in a 2022 World Cup qualifying group stage.



Kyereh has gone on to make eight appearances for the country, with three coming earlier this year in Cameroon as he was included in the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.



Although he is yet to record a goal or assist, he will be heading into the tie full of confidence having been in good form for St Pauli.



Nigeria have taken notice of Kyereh’s impressive form and plotting to stop him in both games.



The first leg encounter will be the 58th clash at senior level between the two West African countries in a rivalry spanning seven decades.



The match will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 25 with the return leg four days in Abuja.