St Gallen goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi to miss two more games due to red card suspension

Sports News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black stars goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati Zigi is serving a three-match ban in Switzerland following a red card.



Ati Zigi was sent off in St Gallen's defeat to Grasshoppers on August 6. He kicked his opponent, prompting the referee to send him off.



St Gallen filed an appeal against the ban earlier this week but the appeal was rejected.



Since the St.Gallen goalkeeper has already served one game, he has to sit out two more games.



First on Sunday in the Cup against FC Rorschach-Goldach and then on August 28th in the Super League in Lugano.



The 25-year-old has started the season very well, keeping two clean sheets in four games and earning one man of the match award.