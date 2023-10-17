Springfield E&P supports healthcare in Western Region

Energy of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Source: Ken Nunoo, Contributor

Springfield Exploration and Production Limited (SEP), an Independent African Energy Company has donated medical consumables to seven metropolitan, municipal and district hospitals with high attendance rates in the Western region to support their healthcare delivery.



At brief ceremonies between 3rd and 5th October, the company handed over the items to various Medical Superintendents and Hospital Administrators to initiate collaboration between the company and the hospitals to complement the efforts of the government and other health care providers in the region.



The items included gauze bandages, cotton wool, surgical gloves, examination gloves, cannula, urine bags, infusion giving set, pulse oximeter, catheters, plaster, vycril amongst others and would augment the care delivery efforts to the poor in the communities.



The beneficiary hospitals are the Axim Government Hospital, Takoradi Hospital, Half-Assini Government Hospital, Effia Kwesimintsim Government Hospital, Shama Health Centre, Nana Hima Dekyi Hospital at Dixcove and the St Martin de Porres Hospital at Eikwe in the Ellembelle Municipality.



Presenting the items, the Corporate Affairs Manager of Springfield, Kennedy Noonoo, said the gesture was part of the organisation’s existing programme that supports healthcare delivery in the country, especially in communities affected by its core operations.



He said health and education were fundamental to the development of any society and that was why Springfield had crafted its social investment policies around the two, as thematic pillars to support the needy through carefully planned programmes.



According to him, the company has been collaborating with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital’s Cardiothoracic Centre and the 37 Military Hospital over the years and decided to extend the gesture to other areas of the country, starting with the Western Region.



Receiving the items, Medical Superintendents and Hospital Administrators thanked Springfied for the gesture and noted, that it would go a long way to augment the supplies they receive from the Ministry of Health and other donors who support regularly in ensuring continuous healthcare delivery in the region.