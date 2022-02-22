Sports journalists sensitized on sports betting

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghana's leading online betting and gaming brand, Betway, is collaborating with the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) and the Gaming Commission of Ghana to sensitize sports writers and journalist across the country on responsible betting.



The programme kicked off in Takoradi with an informative session held at the Best Western Atlantic Hotel. The aim of the responsible betting campaign with SWAG is to educate the media on responsible betting and advocate for the media to join in the campaign to promote responsible betting in their communities.



Present at the event were representatives of Betway Ghana who shared with the participants the contributions made by the leading online gaming company to promote responsible betting in Ghana. Participants were taken also taken through sessions on the role the Gaming Commission plays to enforce responsible betting and how the media can educate the public on responsible betting.



Speaking at the programme, Country Manager (Marketing) at Betway Ghana, Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah shared some responsible betting tips with the participants and urged them to be advocates of responsible betting in their communities. He tasked them to leverage on their platform to educate players and the public on responsible betting.



“We strongly believe in protecting the interest of our players. As a business we are committed to educating our players on responsible betting. We are happy to be collaborating with the Sports Writer’s Association of Ghana (SWAG) to promote responsible betting in our local communities in Ghana.”



The campaign train will in the coming weeks visit other parts of the country to have similar meetings with sports writers and sports journalist to educate them on responsible betting in Ghana.



