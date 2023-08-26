Sports journalist Bright Kankam Boadu wades into Ken Agyapong’s threat to Bawumia

Sports News of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Ace sports journalist with Kumasi-based Pure FM has waded into the furor generated by the threat from NPP Flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong to President Akufo-Addo and Vice Mahamadu Bawumia at the NPP delegates congress at Asylum Down on Saturday, August 26, 2023.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb online, the lawmaker was heard saying he would give President Akufo Addo and Vice Mahamadu Bawumia a showdown.



The reason behind Kennedy Agyapong's outrage is his perception that cohorts of Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia chased out his agent at the University of Cape Coast polling centre.



The trending video has sparked a lot of controversies about the Parliamentarian with the experienced sports journalist giving his share of the incident.



According to Kankam Boadu, he questioned the relevance of a peaceful incident-free, and fair election since it’s the same party and same interest, while the trending video devates.



He added that it should be a free contest that will ensure the party chooses who it wants devoid of any cheating.



“Politics in Ghana…. Hmmm…. Showdown!!! But truthfully shouldn’t this be a peaceful incident-free affair since it’s the same party and the same interest? Shouldn’t it be a fair contest that will ensure the party chooses who it wants devoid of any cheating or ‘mafia’? Already Ken feels he’s been cheated and it’s not good for the party”, he tweeted.



