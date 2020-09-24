Sports News of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Sports Ministry tells Black Stars caoch to accept salary pay cut

Charles Kwabla Akonnor, Black Stars coach

Black Stars coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor has been told to take a salary pay cut according to the Minister for Youth and Sports Isaac Asiamah.



The former Asante Kotoko coach is on a $25,000 monthly salary and must be take a pay cut in order for the Sports Ministry to offset the debts owed.



The Black Stars coach for the past nine months has not been paid which is as a result of the financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic according to the Sports Minister.



The decision has been communicated to the coach on his salary pay cut which he has agreed.



“I have told the Coach to accept a salary cut in the COVID-19 period before we pay him, we cannot give him full salary in the COVID-19 era, and we are waiting for a response from the FA” Isaac Asiamah told Asempa FM.



“The coach has agreed in principle to accept a salary cut in this COVID-19 era, it is left with the FA to come out with the modalities for us to pay him” he added.



He is yet to start his duties officially as Black Stars coach since his appointment.

