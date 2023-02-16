Sports Ministry reacts to robbery attack on Ghana’s Wheelchair Tennis Team

Sports News of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Following the attack on the National Wheelchair Tennis Team by armed robbers, the Ministry of Youth and Sports issued a message.



The team was allegedly returning from a tournament in Nigeria.



The statement assured the team of the Ministry’s support while condemning the attack and stated that “our commitment is to ensure their safety”.



Three of the players were injured in the face and head.



The vehicle in which they traveled was damaged in the process.



The Wheelchair had been in Nigeria for the 2023 International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Team Cup Africa qualifiers when it was attacked on Monday, February 13 en route to Ghana and arrived at the Accra Sports Stadium at 1:30 a.m.



