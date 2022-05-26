Sports Ministry appoints African Origin as Travel and Tour agency for Commonwealth Games

Sports News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: ghanasportsline.com

Ghana's Sports Ministry has confirmed African Origin Travel and Sports Tourism as the sole ticketing and hospitality agent for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham from July 28 - to August 8.



Before this announcement, the experienced African Origin had led the way with many visits to Birmingham ahead of schedule and have already announced initial plans and packages to cater to fans.



Only in January, this year African Origin supervised the organization and travels of Black Stars, key FA officials, and fans to the Nations Cup held in Cameroon. This appointment is no surprise, but rather a massive responsibility for the experienced Sports travel agency to deliver smooth transit of officials and players to the multisport event.



Ghana will participate in many disciplines, including Boxing, Athletics amongst others. The National male relay team is looking good to snatch a medal with two sub-tens in their ranks.



African Origin Travel and Sports Tourism will liaise with the Ghana Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Youth and Sports to ensure complete travel services to team Ghana before and after the 2022 Commonwealth games.