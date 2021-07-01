Sports Minister inaugurates 7-member Advisory Board

Sports News of Thursday, 1 July 2021

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 inaugurated a seven-member advisory board to serve as guide and offer critical assistance to the minister in the execution of his mandate.



The board which is chaired by the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Evans Opoku Bobie is tasked with proffer innovative ways through which the minister and the government can address challenges facing the youth and also improve the sports sector.



Members of the board are drawn from various backgrounds and their expert advice would prove handy for the minister in implementing the government’s policies.



Aside the deputy Minister, other members include Alhaji Hafiz Adam, the Chief Director at the Ministry, Michael Asare Bediako of the Ministry of Finance, Dr Kwame Baah Nuako from the Ghana National Petroleum Commission, Ntow Aryeh from the Ministry of Education, Seidman S. Nasigri from the Legal Relief Trust and Musah Yamba Issahaku a traditionalist.



The minister congratulated the members and thanked them for accepting his nomination to serve, stressing that their nomination was an appreciation of their experience and knowledge in the areas of youth and sports.



“Let me first of all welcome you to this important occasion of the inauguration of the Ministerial Advisory Board and congratulate the members of the board on your nomination to the governing body of the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Your nomination was neither by accident nor coincidence but a recognition of your rich experiences both in private and public spheres relevant to the development of the critical mass of our society; that is the youth.



He disclosed that the board’s duty will be to provide help in the evolution of policies and strategies for the ministry. “Mr. Chairman, the functions of the Ministerial Advisory Board are in two (2) folds as stipulated in the Civil Service Act, 1993 (PNDCL 327) i.e. “remote constant interaction between the Ministry and the users of its services, and advise the Sector Minister on adjustments in policy direction, planning objectives and operational strategies.







“These functions are so crucial to enable the Ministry to deliver on its mandate of formulating Youth and Sports polices as well as coordinating and evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of the sector and to assist me to provide the needed political leadership for the overall development of the Youth and Sports sector,” he said.



Mustapha Ussif assured that he is ever ready to welcome criticism and ideas so far as it serves the interest of the country and aid in the development of the sectors.



“I came to office with an open-door policy ready to receive constructive criticisms, innovative ideas and suggestions as we seek to address the challenges confronting the empowerment of our youth and the development of sports in Ghana; and I encourage you all to bring your diverse experiences to bear in this direction,” he added.



He added that his outfit is currently focused on developing a sports economy that will create jobs opportunities for the youth in the country.



“Our immediate strategy is to use sports as a vehicle to create jobs for the teeming masses of the youth. In this regard, we intend to revive the inter schools and colleges sports to unearth and develop talents of our children so as to be able to produce many of the Abedi Peles, Azumah Nelsons, Michael Essiens and the likes who will make great impact and influence in the lives of many young ones in our society,” he said.



