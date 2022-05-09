Sports Minister impressed with progress of paralympic sports

Sports News of Monday, 9 May 2022

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, says government's commitment to the growth of paralympic sports in the country is already yielding fruits, following relative successes recorded by Ghana's Para sports teams in various competitions.



Speaking at the government's ministerial Meet the Press encounter on Sunday, May 8, 2022 the Minister for Youth and Sports highlighted some of government's support for para-sports, as well as progress made under his watch.



"There has been relative progress in para sports, but we still have a long way to go in terms of development, promotion and funding," said Mustapha Ussif.



Recalling some of the recent encouraging exploits of Ghana’s paralympic team, especially at the 2020 Paramymoic Games, Mustapha Ussif noted that "Ghana did not just participate in the Paralympic Games of 2020 but returned with a record performance in the para powerlifting where Emmanuel Nii Tettey Oku was placed 7th in the Men’s competition."



"For the first time, in our Nation’s History, Ghana’s name is recorded as part of the performers and not just participants. Our athlete Emmanuel is recognised as a Paralympian. No Ghanaian athlete has chalked this success."



"Its one of the many reasons the government is giving the paralympic sport more support and attention," he added.



On the support, the Minister noted that apart from providing financial support, the government has also undertaken several steps and initiatives to promote para sports.



"The Government of Ghana sponsored the candidature of the President of the African Paralympic Committe, Mr Samson Deen who fortunately won the elections for the position of African Paralympic President in October, 2021 in Rabat, Morrocco."



"The Ministry of Youth and sports and the Ghana Paralympic Committee entered into a training and development programme with the government of Colombia and the Colombian paralympic Committee to unearth talents and develop the paralympic sport."



"Para Sports Against stigma is a new innovative project that looks at how representation, education and communication in para sports can break down barriers to stigma to support access and adoption of assistive technology.



"The Ghana Paralympic Committee has so far in the last year trained 862 teachers from our training colleges in 8 regions and issued certificates of participation."



"All has been made possible because of the government’s determination to promote para sports," Mustapha Ussif stressed.



The Minister reiterated government's commitment and called on other stakeholders to support para sports.



"Government is committed to offering support, and I want to urge other stakeholders and corporate Ghana to be encouraged by the progress we are seeing in para sports."