Sports Minister hails Milo’s reappointment

Sports News of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has expressed confidence in the ability of the reappointed Serbian coach, Milovan Rajevac, to deliver as Head Coach of the Black Stars.



He said although the coach would have a huge responsibility on his shoulders, he was optimistic the Serbian would live up to expectations.



Mr Ussif made the remarks on Friday when the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), introduced Rajevac to him at the Ministry.



“We have total confidence in you because we have seen your performance before and believe you will make a bigger impact on our national teams,” the Minister said.



He reminded the coach of the expectations of Ghanaians to see the team qualify to the World Cup and break his previous quarter-final record as well as win the AFCON to be staged in Cameroon in 2022.



Contributing, the President of the GFA, Kurt Okraku noted that 2022 will be exactly 40 years since Ghana annexed the last AFCON title and was therefore upbeat about the chances of the team to win the next edition under the new coach.



Milovan Rajevac on his part expressed his appreciation to the Minister for the confidence reposed in him and noted that his team will try and do their best to achieve their goals.



“We know football is life in Ghana and when the national team performs well, everybody becomes happy,” he stated.



Also present at the meeting were the Deputy Minister, Evans Opoku-Bobie, Chief Director at the Ministry, Alhaji Hafiz Adam and Assistant coach Maxwell Konadu.