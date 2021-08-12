Sports Minister hails GFA for competitive 2020/21 football season

Sports News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Youth and Sports Minister Mutapha Ussif has applauded the Ghana Football Association (GFA), for putting together a competitive 2020/21 football season.



The GFA for the first time in three and half seasons organised one of the most competitive seasons in the annals of Ghana Football that saw Accra Hearts of Oak emerge champions of both the Premier League and the MTN FA Cup.



In the second tier competition, Real Tamale United, Bibiani Gold Stars and Accra Lions booked their Premier League tickets following an enthralling campaign in Division One.



Hasaacas Ladies also had a remarkable season after winning the Women’s Premier League and the Women’s FA Cup – their first double in history.



In a speech read on his behalf by aide Eric Mensah Bonsu during the launch of the Division One League Super Cup on Wednesday, the Yagaba-Kubore law maker was full of praise for the GFA for staging one of the best seasons ever.



‘’Let me commend the Leadership of the Ghana Football Association on the successful completion of a very competitive League season. Hon Ussif said.



‘’For various reasons, Ghana Football has been a lot in the last four years - from the Anas Expose to the days of Normalization and later to COVID-19. Indeed we have been turbulent times but the energy and commitment shown by this administration gives me joy and satisfaction.



‘’I am told the MTN FA Cup final on was well competed for and the better side won the day. On that note, I would like to congratulate Champions – Accra Hearts of Oak on winning the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup. Congratulations to the GFA and Partners StarTimes, Macron, Melcom Group, MTN, Woodin, NASCO Electronics, Decathlon, IntercitySTC among others for putting together a fascinating League season.



‘’It is my wish that it will impact positively on the football ecosystem and our National Teams’’ he added.



Next season’s League competitions will kick off on the weekend of Friday, October 29 to Monday, November 1, 2021.



