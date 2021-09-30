Sports Minister commits to youth and sports development

Sports News of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth and Sports has committed himself to the development of the Ghanaian youth and sporting activities in the country.



Mustapha Ussif made the affirmation when he signed an agreement with colleague Youth and Sports ministers from Nigeria, Algeria and Egypt.



The agreement which was signed at the 56th Ordinary Committee Session of the Association of National Olympic Committee of Africa (ANOCA) is centred on four key areas of youth and sports development in the respective countries.





The action plans are Digital Skills Training, Digital Economy, Enterprise Development and Entrepreneurship Training and Youth in Sports.



Mustapha Ussif assured that the ministers were going to implement policy interventions that will lead to the attainment of the objectives of the agreement.



Mustapha Ussif also said, “we are going to make sure that we have 4 action plans for the whole continent so that we can all be on the same page and leverage on each other's strengths and weaknesses to support each other with the necessary platform for all African youth."



The ministers expressed satisfaction with the proposal to expand the agreement to include all ministers across the continent, and also present experts from individual countries to form a technical committee to draft a fit for purpose framework for all countries to follow.



Addressing the press after the signing ceremony, the Nigerian Youth and Sports Development Minister, Hon. Sunday Dare announced the need to work together to facilitate development in the area of youth and sports collectively.







“On our part as Ministers of Youth And Sports, we will marshal the political will necessary, chart a course of initiatives and sports policy development that can deliver a brighter future for sports development,” Dare said.



The Egyptian Minister for Youth and Sports, Prof. Dr Ashraf Sobhy on his part, affirmed that “We as a ministry, will work as one country to develop youth and sports in Africa. With the scheme from the Honourable Minister from Nigeria, we can seek how to work together."



The Algerian Minister for Youth and Sports, Abderezak Sebagag, said: “concerning the developmental policy that we want to engage our youth in, our respective countries, especially the aspect of improving their digital skills, we have a volunteer program in Algeria .”



The ministers assured the press of using their roles to create the needed policy framework and political push to create a conducive environment to enhance sports development across Africa.