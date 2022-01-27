Sports Minister blames shambolic technical team for AFCON disaster

Sports News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has blamed Ghana's poor showing at the ongoing African Cup of Nations of the poor technical team we had.



This follows the team's poor showing at the ongoing African Cup of Nations(AFCON)tournament in Cameroon.



Ghana suffered the ignominy of exiting the tournament at the group stages after a 3-2 defeat to lowly-ranked Comoros Island.



In a group which contains Morocco, Gabon and Comoros Island, the Black Stars finished bottom of the group with just a point.



The Sports Ministry has directed the Ghana Football Association(GFA) to sack the Serbian trainer and dissolved the technical team in a meeting that was held on Friday, 21st January 2022.



In the said meeting the Sports Ministry told the GFA that they will not pay the salaries of the Serbian trainer if they continue to maintain him as Ghana coach.



Answering questions on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday as to what caused Ghana's poor showing at the AFCON, the Sports Minister said Ghana has quality players but the team had a poor technical team.



