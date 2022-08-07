Sports Minister asks for exclusive report on Ghana's Commonwealth Games disqualification

Sports News of Sunday, 7 August 2022

Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth and Sports, is demanding an exclusive report on the circumstances surrounding Ghana’s disqualification of the men’s 4×100m quartet from the International Games Committee and Chef De Mission.



Ghana's 4x100m relay team were disqualified from the heats despite finishing third to qualify for the finals of the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium on Saturday.



A quartet of Benjamin Azamati, Sean Sarfo-Antwi, Abdul-Rasheed Saminu, and Barnabas Agerh finished third with a national record time of 39.05s in Heat 1 of the 4x100m relays.



The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) disqualified Team Ghana after coaches failed to inform officials of their decision to replace Joseph Paul Amoah with Saminu in the heats to allow him to prepare for his 200m final.



According to the rules of the race, any country that decides to make changes to its team must effect that change at least one hour before the scheduled time.



The bizarre disqualification was described as ‘technical oversight.’



But the minister appeared unconvinced over the development and has tasked the Games Committee to present a report to his office.



In a post on his verified Facebook timeline, Ussif wrote, “on the earlier faux pas [of] 4×100 final race disqualification, I’ve asked the International Games Committee and the Chef de Mission to provide an exclusive report to my office about that incident.”



Extending a congratulatory message to the medal winners, the Minister of Sport wrote further, “congratulations to Wahid Omar and Joseph Paul Amoah, who won bronze medals for Ghana in the Men’s Light Welterweight and 200m events respectively.



“I also wish Abraham Mensah and Joseph Commey the best of luck in their respective Bantamweight and Featherweight final bouts.”



Joseph Paul Amoah won Ghana's first medal in the 200m since 1974, and Africa's first since 2006, when he finished third with a time of 20.49s.








