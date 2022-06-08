Sports Minister appeals to Afrikicks to support One Million Football Initiative

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has appealed to Afrikicks Foundation to support its one million football initiative.



The One Million Football Initiative has been created to ensure footballs are available to teams, schools and communities across the country as part of efforts to develop the game.



Mustapha Ussif disclosed this during its collaboration with the US-based charity organization Afrikicks Foundation.



“We appreciate this collaboration and we want to thank the donors in the United States who supported Afrikick for us to have this logistics which will be distributed in the various communities in Ghana.



“We are doing one million football initiative. The whole idea of the one million initiative is an initiative that has been launched under this ministry. We are soliciting footballs to be donated to the various teams, communities, and schools across Ghana. In your dealings, we hope you raise these footballs where we can donate to these communities."



The Member of Parliament for Yagaba-Kubori added that the Ministry is also planning on introducing the Ghana-Qatar Legacy project.



According to him, the Sports Ministry wants to leverage on Ghana’s qualification to the 2022 World Cup.



“The Ministry wants to leverage on our qualification to the World Cup by leaving a legacy what we call Ghana-Qatar legacy project. The whole idea is to get sports community infrastructure so we can give back to the community to people who want to do sports and have basic amenities. So I want to appeal to Afrikicks to use your organization to raise funds to support this course”.



The Founder of Afrikicks, Oumarou Idrissa thanked the Minister for welcoming them, and also the donors in the US for supporting their project.



“Our goal is to continue to inspire the youth and support them in various countries in Africa. I have so much love for this country. This is just the beginning, there’s so much more we can do to continue to help you,” he said.



Afrikicks will provide clothes, shoes, socks, and undergarments to underprivileged communities as part of efforts to promote sports development among the youth in Ghana.



They are to donate items worth around $150,000 to aid the orphans and needy children in those areas.



The Sports Ministry and Afrikick will be donating some sportswear to communities in the North East Region.