Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif launches Ramadan Cup 2022

Sports News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: happyghana.com

The 7th edition of the Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup was duly launched on Tuesday at the Kempinski Hotel to honor the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Sharubutu, and also to promote peace and foster unity among the Zongo Communities in the country.



The teams have been increased from 24 Zongo communities to 28 and Tamimu Issah, one of the organisers said the increase in participating teams is a result of growing interest in the competition by Zongo communities. This year’s edition is slated for the 7th and 8th of May, 2022 at the Fadama Astroturf.



The event was graced by the Minister of Youth and Sports Hon. Usssif Mustapha, General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association Prosper Harrison Addo and the Founder of the Ramadan Cup Tamimu Issah.



Launching the competition, Hon. Ussif Mustapha called on participants to the high level of standards the competition has attained over the years, he said, this year’s competition will see more scouts across the world coming down to hunt for talents, and therefore, players must give their all for such an opportunity.



Mr. Ussif said, the President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo is committed to the development and promotion of sports in the country, hence the construction of Astroturfs all around the country.



Mr. Proper Harrison Addo General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association said his outfit is in support of the event and also promised to provide footballs for the tournament as well as referees to make the tournament a success.



Founder of the Ramadan Cup Mr. Tamimu Issa said the Ramadan Cup has come to stay since it’s been welcomed by many Zongo Communities in the country and slowly used the opportunity to call on companies to support them to ensure a successful event.



After our launch and draw today, these are the pairings for the preliminary stage



1. Anyaa Zongo vrs Cowlane



2. Ashale Botwe vrs Tudu



3. Oda Zongo vrs Darkuman



4. Nsawam Zongo vrs Accra New Town



5. Akropong Zongo vrs Fadama



6. Adabraka vrs Mamobi



7. Tema Zongo vrs Kasoa



8. Alajo vrs Nungua Zongo



9. Takoradi vrs Nima



10. Tunga vrs Koforidua Zongo



11. Suhum Zongo vrs Hohoe Zongo



12. Yendi vrs Ashaiman



13. Abeka vrs Madina



14. Shukura vrs Sabon Zongo