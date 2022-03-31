Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif commends Black Stars for qualifying to 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Sports Minister of Ghana, Mustapha Ussif has commended the Black Stars for qualifying to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.



Coach Otto Addo's side draw 1-1 against the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola Stadium on Tuesday to seal qualification on the away goals rule.



Captain Partey gave Ghana the lead against the run of play in the 10th minute, before Watford defender William Trost-Ekong levelled from the penalty spot 12 minutes later after Ademola Lookman was judged to have been fouled in the box.



The draw means Ghana have secured an historic 4th FIFA World Cup tournament having participated in 2006, 2010 and 2014 in Germany.



"Like I said in Kumasi, with the GFA President, we believed that we were going to make it in Nigeria and we have made it. For now, all we can say is to thank the entire country for the massive support we have received; from Bawku all the way to Accra and from Dambai all the way to Takoradi," Ussif told journalists at the airport.



"We thank the GFA for the wonderful work they have done from the beginning of the journey till now. We thank the technical team, those who started with us, and those who have ended it.



"We thank the playing body for this wonderful show of commitment and passion on the pitch They’ve made our country proud."



He added, "Let me also thank the President. This is a special birthday [gift] from the national team to the President. We couldn’t have celebrated his birthday any better. For the massive support that he’s given to the national teams."



"It’s as a result of the wonderful support from the President and the Finance Minister that is yielding dividends. The media has been so wonderful, keep up the good work. Let’s continue to work together and rally support behind the team."



Otto Addo becomes the first Ghanaian player ever to feature at the World Cup and also qualify the team to the tournament.



Following the qualification, Otto Addo also becomes the second ingenious coach to take Ghana to the tournament after Kwesi Appiah in 2014.



The 46-year-old replaced Milovan Rajevac who was sacked after a humiliating exit at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



Meanwhile, England are considering playing Ghana in an international friendly ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.



