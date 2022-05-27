Sports Debate: Will it be revenge or repeat as Liverpool clash with Real Madrid in Champions League final?

Sports News of Friday, 27 May 2022

The stage has been set for one of the biggest clashes in the history of the UEFA Champions League as Real Madrid and Liverpool face-off in the final of the 2021/2022 season.



Liverpool qualified for their third Champions League final under Jurgen Klopp after seeing off Villarreal while Real Madrid picked up the second final tickets after a dramatic semi-final game against Manchester City.



Liverpool and Real Madrid have met twice already in the Champions League final (1981 & 2018) but revenge is on the minds of the English side because of how they lost the services of their star player Mohammed Salah in the defeat to Madrid at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv, Ukraine.



But for the record winners of the Champions League, the 1981 defeat which was the last time they lost in a European final is something that will motivate them to win the trophy, manager Carlo Ancelotti has said.



Will it be revenge or repeat as Liverpool clash with Ream Madrid in the Champions League final as two of the most successful teams in Europe clash at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France, on 28 May 2022?



