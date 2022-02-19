Sports Debate: Who wins the GPL Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko?

Sports News of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians await the biggest game on the calendar on Ghana football as Accra Hearts of Oak clash with rivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday, February 20, 2022, in the capital city.



The two most successful clubs in the history of Ghana football with a combination of 45 Ghana Premier League titles ( Kotoko 24 and Accra Hearts of Oak 21) will settle the debate on who is the best at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Asante Kotoko are currently leading the Ghana Premier League with 36 points and will want to increase the points gap between them and their rivals to 15 by winning the Super Clash on Sunday.



The Phobians on the other hand will be hoping to turn around their struggling season by beating their rivals at the Accra Sports Stadium and a victory for them will reduce the points gap to nine points ahead of the second round of games.



The Phobaians will be going into this game without 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League best player Ibrahim Salifu who is out because of injuries but will have Sulley Muntari and Gladson Awako for the game.



The Porcupine Warriors on the other hand will also have two Cameroonian strikers, Franck Etouga and George Mfegue who have scored 15 goals combined in the ongoing season.



But who wins the GPL Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko?



