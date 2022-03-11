Sports Debate: Should Sulley Muntari be included in Black Stars' squad for Nigeria games ?

Sports News of Friday, 11 March 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari could be making his long return to the Black Stars as many Ghanaians call for his inclusion into the squad to play against Nigeria.
It has been eight years since Sulley Muntari last played for the Black Stars but his return seems to be on the cards.
Muntari, after being inactive for two years joined Hearts of Oak in January 2022 and has since been impressive in the six games he has played so far. He has a goal and an assist.
Many believe that per his performance, he should be considered in the Black Stars squad to face Nigeria. Some even argue that the Black Stars are missing a player of his caliber.
Therefore, on this episode of Sports Debate, we ask should Sulley Muntari be included in the Black Stars' squad?
Watch the reactions via the video