Sports Debate: Should Otto Addo send Asamoah Gyan to 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Legendary striker, Asamoah Gyan's statement that he has hopes of playing for Ghana at the World Cup has become the number one discussed topic in the media space and on social media.



Asamoah Gyan has been trending since making that statement in his interview with the BBC which has divided opinions among Ghanaians on social media.



People who are against Asamoah Gyan's returns to the Black Stars have said that the team is currently going through transition and fixing him in the squad would disrupt the process.



Others also hold that a player who hasn't played competitive football in the past two seasons has no business going to the World Cup regardless of his legendary status.



However, those in favour of him joining the Black Stars for the World Cup have argued that Gyan is still better than the current forwards in the team and will help the team achieve its target.



But should Otto Addo send Asamoah Gyan to the 2022 FIFA World Cup?



We tabled this for a discussion on this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate with Joel Eshun.



Share your opinion in the comment section after watching the contribution of others in the video below:







