Sports Debate: Should Kudus Mohammed leave or stay at Ajax?

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed was in for a big season after scoring four goals in four matches and excelling in three different positions during the pre-season in July.



However, the 2022/2023 season is underway and Kudus has played less than 30 minutes in three games.



During Ajax's opening day 3-2 win over Fortuna Sittard, he was subbed on in stoppage time. In the second game which Ajax won 6-1 against Groningen, they were in cruise control and led by 5-1 in the 66th minute. However, Kudus was introduced in the 84th minute, replacing captain Dusan Tadic.



In the third game against Sparta Rotterdam, Kudus was introduced in the 73rd minute as Ajax won 1-0.



In this episode of Sports Debate, we asked Ghanaians on the street what advice they would give Kudus Mohammed with the World Cup starting soon. Should Kudus leave Ajax to seek playing time elsewhere, or should he fight for a place at a top club like Ajax?



Watch as some Ghanaians share their thoughts on Kudus Mohammed's situation



