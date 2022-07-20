Sports Debate: Is Imoro Ibrahim a better player than Dennis Korsah?

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Dennis Nkrumah Korsah of Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko's Imoro Ibrahim were the standout left-backs in the just-ended 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League with both players staking claims in the Black Stars.



The performance of the duo for their respective clubs has ignited some form of debate on social media about who is the better between the two.



Asante Kotoko in their attempt to prove that Imoro Ibrahim was the best left-back in the just-ended Ghana Premier League, released statistics of the 22-year-old defender.



The Phobians also replied by posting pictures of Dennis Korsah in the Black Stars camp to indicate that even Black Stars coach Otto Addo agrees that Dennis Korsah is the best left back in the country.



Both players are hoping to get a Black Stars call-up with eyes on the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



But who is the better defender between the two exceptional players in the Ghana Premier League?



We tabled this before Ghanaians who spoke to us on the street of Accra on this episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate with Joel Eshun.



Watch the contributions of others below and add yours in the comment section after watching the video:







