Sports Debate: Is Asamoah Gyan Ghana's greatest striker?

Since Ghana's first official game against the Togolese national team nearly 71 years ago, the Black Stars have seen numerous top strikers.



From Wilberforce "Willie" Mfum to the current school led by Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew, many Ghanaian strikers have had the opportunity to wear the Black Stars jerseys at different tournaments.



Mfum, who was the poster boy for the strikers in the 1960s scored 20 goals in 26 games and also won two AFCONS for Ghana, and also played in the 1968 final against Congo-Kinshasa.



In the 1970s and the 1980s, Opoku Afriyie, George Alhassan, and Samuel Opoku Nti also come to win two additional AFCONs for Ghana in 1978 and 1982. George Alhassan who played for Accra Great Olympics was the top scorer of the 1982 AFCON with 4 goals.



After the late 1980s where African players started penetrating the European leagues, Anthony Yeboah, Augustine Arhinful, and CK Akonnor also appeared on the scene but couldn't win an AFCON nor qualify for the FIFA World Cup.



Anthony Yeboah ended his career in 1997 as the top scorer of the Black Stars but his record couldn't last long as Matthew Amoah and Asamoah Gyan took the mantle to lead Ghana to its first Mundial.



Baby Jet as he is popularly called made his debut for the Black Stars in 2003 as a backup to Mathew Amoah but he didn't take long to cement his place in the team.



Mathew Amoah scored 12 goals in 45 games for Ghana while Asamoah Gyan is now the topscorer of the Black Stars with 51 goals in 109 appearances from 2003 to 2019.



But does the record of the former Sunderland striker make him the greatest Ghanaian striker?



We table this for a discussion on today's episode of the Sports Debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun.



