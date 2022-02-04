Sports Debate: I couldn’t sleep with my wife after Ghana’s defeat to Comoros - Fan cries out

Sports News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana fail to win AFCON after 40 years



GFA sack Milovan Rajevac



Comoros eliminate Ghana from 2021 AFCON



One of the fans who featured on this week’s episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate wants the Black Stars players punished for failing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



According to the disappointed fan who poured his frustrations on the show, he couldn’t have sexual affair with his wife after Ghana’s early exit from the ongoing AFCON.



The Black Stars exited the 2021 AFCON after losing 3-2 to Comoros in the last Group C game at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.



The football fan narrated that the pain from the defeat made it impossible for him to have sexual intercourse with his wife making him to abandoned his matrimonial bed on the said night.



“The Black Stars players were supposed to be punished for that abysmal performance. They should have nee made top sweep the streets of Accra because their performance gave me heart attack.”



“I was sad and I couldn’t even sleep with my wife. I slept on the floor and that was very painful. Score Comoros and qualify too these players couldn’t do it,” the fan told Joel Eshun on this episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate.



