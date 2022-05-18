Sports Debate: Football fans clash on Ashantigold demotion to Division

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Fans who featured on this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate show with Joel Eshun 'clashed' on the punishment given to Ashantigold and Inter Allies for fixing a Ghana Premier League game.



Ashantigold and Inter Allies have both been demoted to the Division Two League starting after being found guilty of match manipulation by the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Matchday 34 game.



In addition to the demotion, the two clubs have also been fined GH₵100,000 respectively.



Despite the mass applause the GFA received on social media for the punitive punishment given to the offenders, some Ghanaians told Joel Eshun that the sanctions are too harsh hence the need for a review.



They urged the GFA to fine Ashantigold and Inter Allies heavily and let them keep their Premier League and Division status because they are, in their view first-time offenders.



The other half also backed the decision of the GFA to demote Ashantigold, Inter Allies, and ban players, and coaches who were involved in the plot because decisions like that are needed to eradicate match-fixing from Ghana football.



