Sports Debate: Do you support Chairman Wontumi’s decision to buy Chelsea?

Sports News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako alias Chairman Wontumi has been trending globally after revealing his intentions about UEFA Champions League holders Chelsea.



Chairman Wontumi after the announcement that Chelsea FC is on sale following the sanctions on owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government disclosed that he will be interested in buying the club.



Asked if he has the financial muscle to pay the asking fee of $3.1B, he said he is into gold mining, suggesting that revenue from his business could spur him on to secure the deal.



Chairman Wontumi’s intended bid to buy Chelsea was captured by many of the UK media outlets namely Daily Mail, the Sun, and likes as the Ghanaian enjoyed international media coverage for the first time.



The news erupted on various social media platforms as Ghanaians shared diverse opinions about Chairman Wontumi’s intended bid to buy the London-based club.



But as a Ghanaian, do you support Chairman Wontumi’s bid to buy Chelsea?



We table this for a discussion on today’s episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate on GhanaWeb TV.



Join the conversation by stating your opinion in the comment section after watching the video below as we engaged Ghanaians at the Abbossey-Okai spare parts area.



