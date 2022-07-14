Sports Debate: Choose between Champions League final or quality time with your girlfriend?

Sports News of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Men since time immemorial have done unspeakable things just to get what they love with the love for sports and persons of the opposite sex being two widely known features about men.



Wars have been waged because of women and the same can be said about sports as people have died over the years while trying to defend their favorites teams and countries.



Hooliganism in football is because some football fans tend to show their love for their club and countries by going overboard to commit crimes which sometimes makes sporting venues a dangerous place.



Some men on social media often say that they love and trust their various teams more than their women and we decided to put this to test on this episode of the GhanaWeb Friday Debate.



Joel Eshun asked some Ghanaian guys to choose between a Champions League final involving their favorite team or a chance to spend quality time with their girlfriend?



Watch the contributions of some football fans around the Accra Mall and add yours in the comment section:



