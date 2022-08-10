Sports Debate: Between betting and women, who breaks the heart more?

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sports betting amongst the youths in the last couple of years keep increasing tremendously despite the continuous cry on social media about the difficulty in bagging returns.



Almost every weekend you see tweets of football fans 'cursing' certain teams and some players for their inability to win games which results in their loss.



At the same time, there has been the popular "fear women" mantra on social media where guys share their ordeal with their girlfriends who they claim have been unfaithful to them despite the numerous support they give them.



While others have vowed not to entertain girls because of their experiences, same can't be said about betting as they keep investing in betting with hopes of winning a big amount.



On this episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate, Joel Eshun interacted with guys at the Commonwealth Hall of the University of Ghana to choose between betting and women because on their disappointing experiences.



While many admitted that betting has disappointed them more than women, they are not ready to back down as they dream of making huge profits from the venture.



Watch the comments of the students and add yours in the comment section.







JE/KPE