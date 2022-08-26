Sports Check with coach Ofori-Asare: The man behind Ghana's coaching success at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Sports News of Friday, 26 August 2022

Coach of Ghana’s amateur boxing team, Francis Ofori Asare has opened up on how he led Ghana to win three medals in boxing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK.



Bronze medalist Abdul Wahid Omar, silver medalists Joseph Commey and Abraham Mensah won medals for Ghana in boxing at the games under the guidance of coach Ofori Asare.



Coach Ofori Asare who has handled the national team for 26 years disclosed how he is able to lead Ghana to win medals despite using the minimum resources available.



Despite being criticized by legendary boxer, Ike 'Bazooka' Quartey over his competence, the coach believes he has been vindicated by his recent feat.



In this exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, the coach also addressed issues relating to why Shakul Samed was banned for doping as well as Samuel Takyi turning professional after winning an Olympic bronze medal.



Coach Ofori Asare who once managed Isaac Dogboe is confident in the boxer becoming a two-time world champion.



