Sports Check with Twum Boafo: Ghana's poor performance at AFCON, juju allegations in camp

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kojo Twum Boafo, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority takes his turn on Sports Check as we discuss Ghana’s dreadful performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



In a revealing and explosive conversation with GhanaWeb’s Perez Erzoah-Kwaw, Twum Boafo addresses the juju allegations in the Black Stars camp during the tournament.



He calls on the Ghana Football Association to as a matter urgency tackle the issue by recruiting psychologist disorient the team on the supposed impact of juju on the players.



He also implored on the management of the team to hold talks with some of the players whose names have come up as carrying out ‘juju operations’ that undermine the collective success of the team.



Kojo Twum Boafo, a life-long Hearts of Oak fan and a former management committee member of the club, talks about the club’s struggles in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



He ends the interview with a powerful statement to Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu, urging him to rethink his decision not to play for Ghana.



Watch the interview below







