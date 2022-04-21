Sports Check with Sammy Anim Addo: Life as an EXCo member and Asamoah Gyan’s manager

Sports News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

As one of the pillars behind Asamoah Gyan, Sammy Anim Addo, reveals how he met and the decision to manage him in this episode of GhanaWeb's Sports Check with Joseph Adamafio.



Having witnessed the greatness of the prolific Ghanaian goal scorer, Sammy Anim bares it all with respect to his relationship with Gyan and other issues.



According to him, Gyan sacrificed and dedicated his life to the national team to the extent that he often took injections to play for the Black Stars.



Recalling the 2015 AFCON where Ghana clashed with Algeria at the knockout stages, Anim Addo indicated, Gyan disclosed to him that he nearly died scoring that last minute strike.



Anim Addo also detailed how he copes with being a football administrator and a member of the Ghana Football Association Executive Committee.



Anim Addo shared insights on how the prepared and planned Black Stars qualification for the World Cup in Qatar.



He also shared insights on contract talks with the Black Stars technical team and plans for the Ghana Premier League.



He noted that the GFA is keeping tabs on players of Ghanaian descent who have shown interest and are eligible to play for the Black Stars.



Anim Addo hopes that the all time-top scorer for the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan would work hard to earn a call-up for the World Cup.



