Sports Check with Rev. Kofi Pare: Two-time AFCON winner shares his story

Sports News of Saturday, 10 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two-time AFCON winner Reverend Kofi Pare takes his turn on Sports Check.



The legendary Ghanaian footballer shares an interesting story of how Dr Kwame Nkrumah and Ohene Djan used to motivate players ahead of tournaments.



He also talks about the famous match between the Black Stars and Real Madrid that ended 3-3, detailing a conversation the team had with then Sports Minister, Ohene Djan.



Reverend Kofi Pare also backed the Black Stars to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and offered some advice on how the Black Stars can excel in Qatar.



He believes that unity, determination and selflessness will be enough to win Ghana the tournament scheduled to start in November.



Reverend Kofi Pare also gives insight into the kind of player Reverend Osei Kofi was. He described him as a perfect winger who knew when to find the forward line.



He also mentioned legendary Aggrey Fynn as his best Ghanaian footballer ever, disclosing that he has never seen a player of his type.



Reverend Kofi Pare disclosed that some of Ghana’s AFCON winners are still pained that the promises made to them were not honoured by the government.



