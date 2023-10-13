Sports Check with Patrick Akoto on Medeama's target for CAF Champions League, $700k cash prize and more

Sports News of Friday, 13 October 2023

Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama, have had a remarkable year, becoming the first Ghanaian club to reach the money zone of the CAF Champions League since 2019.



The Tarkwa-based club has advanced to the Group stage of the tournament, where they will compete in Group D alongside Egyptian giants Al Ahly, Algeria's Belouizdad, and Tanzania's Young Africans.



In an interview on GhanaWeb's Sports Check Show, Patrick Akoto, the Communications Director of Medeama, shared insights into the club's plans.



He expressed the team's eagerness to face Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly, noting their determination to put up a formidable performance.



Akoto also highlighted the club's urgent efforts to prepare the T&A Stadium to host their home matches and provide them with a home advantage in the Champions League.



Despite the dominance of North African clubs in African club tournaments, Akoto acknowledged that financial constraints are the only limiting factor.



He emphasized that the $700,000 cash prize for reaching the money zone of the tournament is insufficient to cover the club's expenses and travel across the African continent.



Despite having sold nine players, he noted that the absence of these players, who played a crucial role in Medeama's GPL title win, has not significantly affected the team's performance.



Patrick Akoto also stated that the club has received numerous offers for their top players, including Jonathan Sowah, but they are not rushing to sell them to foreign clubs.



He also touched on Medeama's upcoming game against DC United in the USA and highlighted the anticipated improvements in the newly renovated T&A Stadium after its completion.



