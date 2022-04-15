Sports Check with Henry Asante Twum: Otto Addo’s future, preview of Ghana’s World Cup group games

Sports News of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association takes his turn on Sports Check on GhanaWeb.



Mr HAT as he is known in the media space details Ghana’s journey to Qatar with some interesting revelations.



Mr HAT recounts a frightening experience in Abuja where players and officials of the Black Stars had to run for their lives.



He also narrated a strange experience with a Nigeria player who wanted to assault him.



The Ghana Football Association made a controversial decision with appointment of Otto Addo and the other members of the technical team, Henry Asante Twum believes however the qualification for Qatar 2022 has vindicated the GFA.



The future of Coach Otto Addo and the other members of the Black Stars technical team is up for discussion. Henry Asante Twum explained that the Executive Council of the FA will in due time make a decision on handles the Black Stars.



Ghana have been draw with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H of the 2022 World Cup. We previewed the game with Mr HAT given the full assurance that the Black Stars will punch above their weights in the tournament.



After more a decade of sterling media career, Henry Asante Twum is now in the Public Relations space and he details his experience.



Want to know the latest on Ghana’s pursuit of Hudson-Odoi, Mohammed Salisu and Tariq Lamptey?



Then watch the latest edition of Sports Check below



