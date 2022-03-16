You are here: HomeSports2022 03 16Article 1492301

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sports Check with GBA prez. Abraham Kotei Neequaye to premiere on March 17

Ghana Boxing Authority President, Abraham Kotei Neequaye Ghana Boxing Authority President, Abraham Kotei Neequaye

GBA begins Professional Boxing League

Abraham Kotei Neequaye beleives boxing is Ghana's no. 1 sport

GBA of getting more world champions for Ghana

The Ghana Boxing Authority President, Abraham Kotei Neequaye, is our guest for Sports Check on GhanaWeb.

With less than one-year into office, the GBA President has succeeded in reviving the Ghana Professional Boxing League after 15 years.

Abraham Neequaye is optimistic of harnessing more world champions for Ghana and believes boxing is the heartbeat of the country.

Video Premieres on Thursday, March 17, 2022

Watch video trailer below