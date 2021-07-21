Sports Check with Coach Ofori Asare: The man leading Ghana’s boxing team at the Olympics

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

As the man tasked to lead Ghana’s boxing team at this year’s Olympic Games, Coach Ofori Asare takes us through his journey of being a coach and what the stakes are in winning a medal at the tournament.



With a career spanning over 25 years as a boxing coach, Asare has been in and out of the national boxing team over the years.



In 2012 at the Summer Olympic Games, he led the likes of Isaac Dogboe, Duke Micah and others to their first-ever tournament and since then, the two have gone on to become professionals with Dogboe becoming the star to have won a world title.



In this riveting interview on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check show, the coach revealed that many young prospects are lured with money to turn professional instead of developing through the ranks.



Having qualified three boxers to this year’s tournament, Coach Ofori Asare admits that the Black Bombers can win a gold medal if they get favourable balloting.



According to him, his boys have gone through the best preparation and Ghanaians can only hope for the best from them at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.



For him, his boxers also deserve a share of the $25 million sports fund proposed by President Akufo-Addo to aid in the Black Stars preparation for the AFCON and World Cup tournament.



On GhanaWeb’s Sports Check show, Coach Ofori Asare shares insight on how he coached the Samir family from their father on to their last born Shakul Samir.



