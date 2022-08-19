Sports Check with Charles Osei Assibey: Ace journalist details his journey to WAF

Sports News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Our guest today is a man who after decades of a successful journalism career, has transitioned to the sports administration space and doing incredible work.



He currently is the only Ghanaian occupying a position on the executive committee of a global sports organization.



Charles Osei Assibey details his journey to the World Armwresting Federation where he currently holds the position of Vice President.



The President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation earned the global position after winning the topmost position Africa Amwrestling Federation.



In this interview with GhanaWeb, Osei Assibey details the six things he hopes to achieve by the end of his first term.



He also appealed to the government and corporate agencies to invest in the pullers, stressing that there would be huge benefits for companies that take the risk.



Away from Armwrestling, Charles Osei Assibey who is the Vice President of the Ghana Athletics Association commended the athletes for their performance at the just-ended Commonwealth Games.



In his view, Ghana over-achieved at the Commonwealth Games and reserved special commendations for the associations whose athletes won Ghana its five medals.



Osei Assibey is positive about Ghana’s chances at the World Cup but holds that there must be a plan for the development of talents in the country.







