Sporting Lisbon wants Fatawu Issahaku excluded from Ghana squad for Kirin Cup in Japan

Sports News of Saturday, 28 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon have requested for the exclusion of Abdul Fatawu Issahaku from the Black Stars squad for the Kirin Cup in Japan.



The Black Stars will play Madagascar and Central African Republic in the qualifiers next month before traveling to Japan for the four-nation tournament.



Ghana coach Otto Addo on Thursday released a 33-man squad for the upcoming games with Issahaku no exception.



But his outfit has written to the Ghana Football Association to excuse the youngster from the Black Stars team that will participate in a four-nation tournament in June.



They want the enterprising winger to be released by Ghana after the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.



The four-nation will be played between June 10 to Tuesday, June 14 with Japan, Chile, Ghana and Tunisia set to battle it out for the trophy.