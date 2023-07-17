Sporting Lisbon slap €15million price tag on Ghanaian winger Fatawu Issahaku

Sports News of Monday, 17 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon has slapped a price tag of €15 million on Ghana international, Fatawu Issahaku.



The 19-year-old who has struggled to establish himself as key cog at the club has emerged as a transfer target for several clubs this summer.



He has managed just 12 games for the senior team as being rotated at the club.



Footballghana.com has gathered coach Ruben Amorim is unsure as to the player’s role in the first team for the upcoming season.



Sporting Lisbon are said to be ready to cash in on the Black Meteors star this summer but will not accept any offer below 15 million euros for the 2022 World Cup star. The club wants to keep 20% of a future sale and favors the sale rather than a loan.



Issahaku’s contract with the 'Green and Whites' is due to expire on June 30, 2027.



Meanwhile, the enterprising winger has been excluded from Sporting's pre-season training camp in Algarve.



He will train with the second squad when he returns to the European country after his holidays in Ghana.