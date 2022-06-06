Sporting Lisbon paid 1.2 million Euros for Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku

Soccer News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon had to break the bank to sign Ghanaian teen sensation Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.



The 18-year-old, who is yet to make a senior appearance for the Dragons, cost the former Primeira Liga champions 1.2 million euros plus a further 100,000 in commission.



The club has 100% ownership of the youngster following full payment.



Abdul Fatawu Issahku joined Sporting Lisbon after the Africa Cup of Nations, but had to wait till he turned 18 in March to sign his first professional contract.



The 18-year-old signed a five-year deal with the Portuguese giants, and has seen a quick start to life at the club after he was promoted to the first team few months ago.



His performances in training with the first team has seen him get into the plans of Amorim ahead of pre-season for the 2022/23 campaign.



Fatawu Issahaku was even included in the team for the trip to Boavista despite not making the list for the game in midweek.



The former Steadfast player will make his debut next season, and according to the Record, he is in the team's plan as they seek to make a strong claim for the title next year.



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is expected to play a huge role at the club.



The young forward has been a consistent member of the Black Stars since making his debut in November last year.



He was a member of the Black Stars at the Nations Cup in Cameroon early this year and also featured in the two-legged World Cup playoff against Nigeria.



