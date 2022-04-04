Sporting CP coach reveals when talented Abdul Fatawu Issahaku will join first team

Sports News of Monday, 4 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Coach of Portuguese side Sporting CP Ruben Amorin has sung the praises of Ghanaian youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.



The 18-year-old joined the Portuguese giants in January this year when he turned 18 years after spending some time on loan with Dreams FC.



He signed a four-year contract with the Portuguese side after spurning overtures from several top clubs in Europe.



According to the Sporting CP coach, the talented youngster will train with the first team in the summer during pre-season.



“At least pre-season will do. We believe him for what we have seen, we have called him. He made a small adaptation in the B team for him to grow physically and adapt to the life and way of being of the club, which is transversal from the B team to the A team,” Amorim said in an interview.



“It is noted that he needs tactical concepts, normal because he is young and played in a completely different football. He has a great talent, he is very fast, he shoots from very far and from different areas of the terrain.”



“He can improve a lot. We count on him and it's only up to him to belong to the A team. In my mind, he's a team A player, like many others”



“We count on him and we believe in him a lot, that's why it took a lot of work to convince him, knowing that there were many clubs that wanted him. We have this advantage of the project, that they know it's up to them, young or not, to participate in the main team.”



They can go down or up, depending on the income. Inácio, Matheus, Nuno Mendes went up but we didn't know what could happen. It depends more on him than on the coach,” Amorim concluded.



He was a member of the Ghana U-20 side that won the African Youth Championship in Mauritania in 2020 where he emerged as the best player.



Issahaku was part of the Black Stars squad that played against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoffs.



