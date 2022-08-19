Spezia working to sign midfielder Alfred Duncan

Sports News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Italian Serie A side, Spezia Calcio is interested in the signing of Ghana international Alfred Duncan.



Spezia last season had to fight in the final weeks of the Serie A season to escape relegation.



Looking to change the narrative to ensure the team enjoys a better campaign, officials are working around the clock to bring in reinforcements before the summer transfer window shuts.



Today, sources in Italy are reporting that Fiorentina midfielder Alfred Duncan is high on the transfer wishlist of Spezia.



It is understood that the club is pushing to reach a deal with la Viola to secure the services of the former Black Stars midfielder.



If Alfred Duncan joins Spezia Calcio, he will team up with compatriot Emmanuel Gyasi.



The talented winger has been named new captain of the club and is eager to lead the team to achieve big things.