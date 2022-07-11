Spezia striker Emmanuel Gyasi reacts to breaking league campaign for World Cup

Sports News of Monday, 11 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Emmanuel Gyasi has opened on the 2022/23 season, saying it will be an anomalous championship due to the World Cup break.



The Italian Serie A which will kick start in a month's time will have to go on break in November and December due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.



And according to Gyasi, breaking up for the World Cup tournament will create difficulties.



“In my opinion, it will create great difficulties, it will be an anomalous championship. Stopping and starting again by finishing the first round will be anomalous, but we will be ready.



“We must assimilate what the coach asks of us and then try to put it into practice,” he said.



The Ghanaian forward has an amazing campaign last season and will hope to maintain his form in the 2022/23 season.