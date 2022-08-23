Spezia interested in Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Spezia have shown interest in Welsh-born Ghanaian defender Ethan Ampadu in the summer transfer window.



The Serie A outfit wants to sign the defender on loan from the English giants for the 2022/23 season.



Ampadu, 21, just returned to the club after a season on loan in Italy with Venezia.



Having joined Chelsea in 2017, the Wales international has spent most of his time on loan, playing for RB Leipzig, Sheffield United, and Venezia.



Spezia are beefing up their squad for the new season after sustaining their topflight status in the last campaign.



The Italians are hoping to seal the move before the end of the transfer window.



However, they now face competition from Empoli and Sassuolo for the services of the midfielder.