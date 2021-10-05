Spezia captain Emmanuel Gyasi reacts to heavy defeat at Hellas Verona

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars forward, Emmanuel Gyasi, has urged his Spezia teammates to bounce back from the defeat to Hellas Verona in the Serie A on Sunday, October 3, 2021.



The 27-year-old captained the Eagles as they fell heavily to Verona after a 4-0 defeat at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi.



"Anyone can give up, it's the simplest thing in the world. But resisting when everyone else expects to see you fall apart, this is the real strength," he wrote on Facebook.



"I read this sentence and I thought that the personality and strength of a team can be seen in the most difficult moments and at the same time there they also allow us to grow and become more aware of our abilities.



"When the going gets tough, the tough get to play. We demonstrate who we are, as we have always done from the beginning until today. Come on Spezia."



The defeat leaves them in the relegation zone after seven games in the campaign.